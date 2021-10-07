Powell six-year-old hospitalized following hit and run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell six-year-old is at the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a hit and run crash on Miller Road, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver involved, identified as Amy Cooper, was travelling east on Miller Road while the child was standing near a row of mailboxes on the same road. Cooper hit the child then continued towards and down Norris Freeway, the report said.

Later, an investigator with the KCSO met with Cooper at a local Walmart where Cooper said she knew she had hit something, but did not know it was a person.

The child was taken to the hospital EMS with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

