Advertisement

Powell six-year-old hospitalized following hit and run

The child was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to a report.
(Generic Image)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell six-year-old is at the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a hit and run crash on Miller Road, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver involved, identified as Amy Cooper, was travelling east on Miller Road while the child was standing near a row of mailboxes on the same road. Cooper hit the child then continued towards and down Norris Freeway, the report said.

Later, an investigator with the KCSO met with Cooper at a local Walmart where Cooper said she knew she had hit something, but did not know it was a person.

The child was taken to the hospital EMS with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Note left in a gas station restroom might have saved a woman's life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting
One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting
Holly Harvard
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers looking for missing woman
Sevier County Courthouse
FBI Knoxville investigating at Sevier County Courthouse

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | Active cases continue to drop in the state
2021 Fall events in East Tennessee
2021 Fall festivities in East Tennessee
Sevier County Courthouse
FBI Knoxville investigating at Sevier County Courthouse
Robbery suspect
Knoxville Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Boyfriend of Desheena Kyle indicted for murder of missing woman