Rescue: Four kids trapped in car, river

Upon arrival on the scene in Cocke County, the four children had been rescued by Cocke County Emergency Services.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Rescue Squad was requested by Cocke County to assist with four kids trapped in a vehicle in a river.

One team responded with a boat and another to assist in the rescue.

Morristown Rescue said they were honored to be able to assist their neighboring counties.

