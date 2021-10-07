Rescue: Four kids trapped in car, river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Rescue Squad was requested by Cocke County to assist with four kids trapped in a vehicle in a river.

One team responded with a boat and another to assist in the rescue.

Upon arrival on the scene in Cocke County, the four children had been rescued by Cocke County Emergency Services.

Morristown Rescue said they were honored to be able to assist their neighboring counties.

