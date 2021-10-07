Some East Tennessee businesses get big boost during Hispanic Heritage Month

Advertisement

Centro Hispano de East Tennessee has teamed up with Comcast Business to award two Knoxville small businesses.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Centro Hispano de East Tennessee has teamed up with Comcast Business to award two Knoxville small businesses $5,000 grants as part of ‘Together Towards Tomorrow.’ The initiative focuses on supporting small businesses within the community impacted by the pandemic.

The recipients were Osmar’s Event Center and Inicios 1.2.3 Language Learning Center.

A piece of a country that’s more than 1,400 miles away tucked behind Inicios 1.2.3 Language Learning Center in West Knox. It’s always been a dream for Mexican-American Karina Estrada and her business partner, Nelly Garcia, to share their culture and language to as many people as they can reach. Inicios 1.2.3 Language Learning Center was born in 2019.

“It’s amazing to show other people who you are and where you come from,” said Estrada. “We just started, you know. Whenever you feel like you have to come back and people are still asking for your lessons, you’re like, ‘ok let’s do it again.’”

The Hispanic Center told WVLT News that there is a lack of resources for Latin entrepreneurs in East Tennessee.

In response, they’re working on a new Spanish-speaking program to give business leaders access to resources from capital to loans.

