Tennessee proposes health, industry help with pandemic aid

(WTOC)
By David Sikes
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee panel is proposing to use federal COVID-19 stimulus money for new health investments, industry and tourism aid, and reserves for future projects.

The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group released a proposal Wednesday for American Recovery Plan money that puts $200 million toward replacing the State Public Health Laboratory and $129 million into improvements at local health departments.

Another $110 million would continue fueling a staffing assistance program at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities.

Tourism, agriculture and arts initiatives would receive $288 million. Entities in pandemic-affected industries could apply for a share of $275 million. Another $300 million would fund yet-to-be-determined health care-related capital projects.

