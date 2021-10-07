Vol legend Al Wilson to lead Vol Walk before UT, S. Carolina game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storylines will be aplenty as Tennessee welcome South Carolina to Neyland Stadium for its SEC home opener at noon ET Saturday. Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel said in his Thursday media availability that his team’s confidence continues to grow following a 62-24 victory at Missouri last weekend.

”Guys have been really good in our preparation,” he said. “I know I talked to you guys earlier in the week, but the week has unfolded really well. I like what our guys are doing. As we continue to evolve here, the next 48 hours will be important for us, but I like where we’re at.”

Festivities Saturday include the return of UT legend Al Wilson, who will be honored at halftime as an electee for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame. Wilson will join Heupel and the team for the Vol Walk, which begins at 9:45 a.m.

Head coach Josh Heupel on Vol legend Al Wilson being honored Saturday at Neyland Stadium @wvltrick @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/UAHBR8geWs — wvlt (@wvlt) October 7, 2021

”We are honored to have him lead our Vol Walk here on Saturday afternoon,” Heupel said. “(It’s) a great opportunity for our fans to really just emphasize what he means to Vol Nation and what he’s done. He’s a guy that to me embodies everything that it means to be a Volunteer. A guy that cares about his teammates, still to this day, more than he cares about himself. A guy that plays the right way and has always done that.”

In addition, the Volunteers will wear their Nike “Dark Mode” black alternate uniforms. Heupel unveiled them to the team following Wednesday’s practice.” To me, the player experience is at the forefront of everything that we do,” Heupel said. “Uniforms are something that is important to them, in some ways it’s important in the recruiting world as well. It’s something that we started to talk with the administration about and worked on some designs.”

