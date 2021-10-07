Vol For Life pays homage to Pat Summitt after leading team to WNBA finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just after leading the Chicago Sky to the WNBA finals, Vol For Life Candace Parker said in a video posted to ESPN’s Twitter account that she wanted to bring honor to her former coach and Lady Vols legend Pat Summitt.

"I want to always bring honor to [Pat Summitt]. In these moments, I always remember her."



—@Candace_Parker after leading the @chicagosky to the @WNBA Finals pic.twitter.com/IeActBp0xX — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2021

“I want to always bring honor to [Pat Summitt]. In these moments, I always remember her,” Parker said.

ESPN posted the clip and quote to Twitter, and an official University of Tennessee account responded. The Tennessee Ticket Office account gave Parker a shoutout with an orange heart.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.