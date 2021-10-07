Advertisement

Vol For Life pays homage to Pat Summitt after leading team to WNBA finals

Just after leading the Chicago Sky to the WNBA finals, Vol For Life Candace Parker told ESPN that she wanted to bring honor to her former coach and Lady Vols legend Pat Summitt.
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, center, makes her move against the defense of Connecticut...
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, center, makes her move against the defense of Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, left, and center Brionna Jones in the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn.(Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just after leading the Chicago Sky to the WNBA finals, Vol For Life Candace Parker said in a video posted to ESPN’s Twitter account that she wanted to bring honor to her former coach and Lady Vols legend Pat Summitt.

“I want to always bring honor to [Pat Summitt]. In these moments, I always remember her,” Parker said.

ESPN posted the clip and quote to Twitter, and an official University of Tennessee account responded. The Tennessee Ticket Office account gave Parker a shoutout with an orange heart.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Note left in a gas station restroom might have saved a woman's life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting
One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321

Latest News

Vols unveil dark uniforms.
Vols unveil black uniforms for South Carolina matchup
Hendon Hooker
Vols Hit Practice Field Tuesday, Continue Prep For SEC Home Opener
Emerald Youth Foundation Golf Classic
Rick Barnes Golf Classic raises record amount
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 03, 2021 - Head Coach Kellie Harper of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers...
Lady Vols open preseason practice