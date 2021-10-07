Vol For Life pays homage to Pat Summitt after leading team to WNBA finals
Just after leading the Chicago Sky to the WNBA finals, Vol For Life Candace Parker told ESPN that she wanted to bring honor to her former coach and Lady Vols legend Pat Summitt.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just after leading the Chicago Sky to the WNBA finals, Vol For Life Candace Parker said in a video posted to ESPN’s Twitter account that she wanted to bring honor to her former coach and Lady Vols legend Pat Summitt.
“I want to always bring honor to [Pat Summitt]. In these moments, I always remember her,” Parker said.
ESPN posted the clip and quote to Twitter, and an official University of Tennessee account responded. The Tennessee Ticket Office account gave Parker a shoutout with an orange heart.
