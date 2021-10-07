Waffle House shooting case returns to court Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The criminal case against a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018 is returning to court.

A hearing is planned Thursday in Nashville in the case against Travis Reinking, who faces four murder counts among other charges. He pleaded not guilty in February 2019. Authorities alleged he was nearly naked and wearing only a green jacket when he began shooting in the Nashville restaurant before a patron wrestled the rifle away.

The case was on hold for months while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial. Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole.

