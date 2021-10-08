“Come on buddy!” Knox County deputy coaxes raccoon across four lanes of traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A raccoon brought traffic along parts of Kingston Pike in West Knoxville to a standstill Friday morning. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Glenn Simerly was on traffic patrol when he found the raccoon in the road just east of Gallaher Road near the Rice GMC car dealership.

His first thought was, “I don’t know what I’m gonna do, but I‘m not going to let it get run over.”

Nate McLaughlin, a former WVLT-TV photojournalist, was passing through the area and used his cell phone to record what happened next. His video shows Deputy Simerly talking to the animal and coaxing it out of the road and onto the shoulder.

When asked what he was saying, Dep. Simerly said, “Like you would a dog. ‘Come on buddy, come over here’.”

Deputy Simerly said it took about ten minutes to get the raccoon out of the road because, “he kept doing circles.”

Westbound traffic resumed when they made it into the turn lane. Eastbound traffic was then stopped until both were on the shoulder.

“I don’t think that raccoon was in the best of health. At first, I was thinking it was rabid or injured. Later came to the conclusion that it was rabid,” Deputy Simerly said.

Deputy Simerly said city animal control was called to the scene to figure out what to do with the animal. He said he didn’t stay long enough to find out.

