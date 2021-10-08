Desheena Kyle’s family details history of ex-boyfriend John Bassett

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -More than three months have gone by since Desheena Kyle was reported missing on June 28th. Since then, the family has searched and asked for answers.

On Thursday, they got answers but not relief from the pain they’ve felt over the last several weeks. Desheena’s ex-boyfriend John Bassett is facing charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.

Rita Turner, Desheena’s Aunt, said the family has felt emotions ranging from sadness to anger after getting that news. Turner goes on to say that she expected to feel some sort of relief knowing Bassett was behind bars, but instead she said, “it was like a bandage being snatched off a fresh wound”.

Turner said Desheena and John were “high school sweethearts” but had a “toxic” relationship at times. She went to say that about a year ago both families agreed the two should split up, which was believed to have happened, according to Turner.

After splitting up, Turner said they got word of “unbeknownst to us he was back in her life and by the time we had heard of anything we were getting the stories he was stalking her and it was getting really bad.”

By the time the family realized Bassett was back involved, Desheena had been reported missing.

Turner said the family reached out to Desheena previously to see if she needed help or a place to stay. In the coming weeks, they plan to hold a celebration of life for the 26-year-old.

“She didn’t care for any form of negativity. Desheena loved celebrations and that’s what we’re going to do for her we’re going to celebrate her life,” said Turner.

Representatives from the McNabb Center said that if you know of a loved one going through a domestic violence situation to make sure they know you’re there for them and they are not alone.

Experts also recommend that if it’s believed to be a potentially violent situation, that you recommend to the person affected to pack a “quick go bag” with essentials in case they need to leave quickly. To contact a professional, visit their official website.

