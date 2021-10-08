Federal and local law enforcement arrests six in drug and stolen car operation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested six people after a joint federal and local law enforcement operation investigation into drug trafficking and stolen car offenses.

Juan Lopez Gallardo, 44, Jairo David Posadas, 22, Josedad Delacruz, 24, Serguin Castro-Carias, 20, all of Sevier County, Tennessee, and Nolvia Rosme Carillo-Rodriguez, 42, and Pablo Daniel Suarez, 32, both of Miami, Florida, were arrested Sept. 30.

According to officials, Lopez, Posadas, Delacruz, Castro-Carias and Carillo-Rodriguez were charged with a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Lopez and Suarez are charged with two counts of conspiracy to transport stolen vehicles in interstate commerce and the interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

Many organizations were working together during the investigation.

“The participant law enforcement agencies in this investigation include the FBI Knoxville High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Rocky Top Task Force, FBI Knoxville Smoky Mountains Economic Crimes Task Force, Sevier County Street Crimes Unit, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, Tennessee Department of Revenue - Special Investigations Unit, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Miami, Miami Gardens Police Department, Hialeah Police Department, Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Medley Police Department,” said an announcement.

According to officials, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Quencer will represent the United States in the prosecution of this case.

Gallardo was also named in another indictment against two Tennessee Deputy Clerks, Brandy Thornton and Roberta Allen. The two clerks were charged for taking cash payments from Gallardo and James Hickman in exchange for official acts.

