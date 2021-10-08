From fog to sun this warmer weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sun will come out later this afternoon - finally! Though we’ll have a few leftover showers and pop-ups through the evening hours, we are on our way to a drier week ahead. Views improve after some fog Saturday morning. We will stay warm and humid in the coming days. Pop-ups remain in the forecast, but the widespread downpours are over.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain is still intense east of the NC/TN border, along with parts of the Tri Cities. Fog is the biggest widespread issues locally tonight. Fog will be very dense and long-lasting in the Valley floor. Most are in the upper 50s tonight, while Knoxville and the 75 corridor are in the lower 60s.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, it’s all sun (and hopefully sunscreen). We’re in the lower 70s to start, and we wrap up just shy of 80°. The only real chance for rain Saturday is way up in the Sullivan/Carter/Unicoi region. Fall colors are just starting to pop! You can bet the Smokies will be PACKED full of people.

Steamy and warm (WVLT)

Sunday also starts with fog. It’s basically a carbon copy forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast for the week ahead will look much the same from day to day. We expect highs in the low 80s and nighttime lows in the lower 60s. Each day will have a mix of clouds and sun, with thicker clouds filtering in by week’s end.

We’ll keep the humidity through next weekend. Warm, steamy days will lead to an isolated chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoons, though mainly in the Smokies or on the Plateau.

If you’re tired of our above-average October (so far), there’s good news. We’re tracking a potent cold front for next weekend that may finally flush out the sticky air and return us to seasonable temperatures. Stay tuned!

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

WVLT Extended Forecast (WVLT)

