Knoxville roads, parking lots turned to lakes after Thursday storm

Heavy rain dropped over two inches of rainfall in west Knoxville.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday evening, flash flooding closed down roads and brought drivers to a stop.

Heavy rain dropped over two inches of rainfall in west Knoxville, which caused ditches to overflood. This happened on Papermill Road near the WVLT building, trapping three cars.

Due to overflooding and trapped vehicles, the road was shut down for a short period of time which created a traffic nightmare in the area.

As the floodwaters went down, rescue crews arrived to get people to safety and vehicles towed away.

Meanwhile, just down the road, parking lots became lakes which causes people to walk through thigh-deep water to get their vehicles.

Experts said the level of water could be dangerous since you wouldn’t know what was in or under the water.

The parking lot behind Aubrey’s west Knoxville left cars with water to the doors as flooding rushed by.

Experts remind you to, ”turn around and don’t drown.”

