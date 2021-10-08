Advertisement

Gov. Bill Lee to make announcement on education in Tennessee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is expected to make an announcement Friday regarding education in the Volunteer State.

The governor’s office has not released any specific information related to the announcement.

You can watch Lee’s announcement live in the video player above.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

