Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors

Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
By David Sikes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It has been a staple restaurant in Knoxville since just after World War Two but now Wright’s Cafeteria has closed its doors.

Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years. Their website and a voicemail message says the longtime restaurant has closed.

The restaurant was located on Middlebrook Pike in West Knoxville was known for its homecooked food and pies.

