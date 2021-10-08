Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It has been a staple restaurant in Knoxville since just after World War Two but now Wright’s Cafeteria has closed its doors.

Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years. Their website and a voicemail message says the longtime restaurant has closed.

The restaurant was located on Middlebrook Pike in West Knoxville was known for its homecooked food and pies.

