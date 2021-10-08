Advertisement

Paint the Mountains Pink fundraiser to be held at Sevier Nutrition

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LeConte Medical Center by Covenant Health will host a fundraiser called Pink Friday: Paint the Mountains Pink on Friday, Oct. 8.

Sevier Nutrition will host the event at their location at 1356 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville.

Officials with the fundraiser said there will be tea, iced coffee, shakes, and prizes there to go towards the cause.

For breast cancer awareness, the LeConte Medical Center started the Paint the Mountains Pink mission.

“Our mission is two-fold: First, Paint the Mountains Pink will spread the word about the importance of mammography and early detection, and help educate our community that mammograms truly save lives. Second, Paint the Mountains Pink will help provide mammograms to those in Sevier County who cannot afford them,” their website states.

You can learn more on how to help and donate to the cause on their official website.

