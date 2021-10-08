Rain tapering off today, warm air sticks around

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After excessive rain this week and a First Alert yesterday, we’re working on clearing. Rain chances taper off, but the heat and humidity stick around for awhile.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain is lingering this morning, with a lot of wet streets from the downpours that have moved on. Temperatures are in the mid 60s, with some patches of fog developing as clouds thin in spots.

Isolated rain lingers today, but mainly along the Valley and east, as clouds move that way as well. This leaves the afternoon to evening with more clearing of the clouds too. We’ll top out around 78 degrees, with a light breeze. It is still humid, so it feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with more areas of fog spreading out. The low will be around 61 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry weather returns this weekend. We’ll see abundant sunshine and a few passing clouds from time to time. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Steamy and warm (WVLT)

Your “I’m All Vol Forecast” for the noon kick-off at Neyland Stadium looks sunny, but steamy, with a very small chance of a pop-up storm in the afternoon. You’ll want to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated in the full sunshine on the stands.

The humidity is a little higher and afternoon temperatures are in the low 80s for most of next week. We’re watching the pace of the next cold front, but not until the end of the week to the weekend just beyond the 8-day forecast.

