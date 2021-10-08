Two Sevier County deputy clerks indicted, prompting FBI raid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee deputy clerks’ indictments prompted an FBI raid inside the Sevier county courthouse Thursday.

An indictment filed in the United States District Court Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville alleges that Brandy M. Thornton and Roberta Lynne Webb Allen, both of Sevier County, accepted cash and food from Juan Lopez Gallardo and James C. Hickman.

At the time of their actions, Thornton and Allen were employed by Sevier County and had the authority to register and title vehicles.

Other court documents obtained by WVLT News showed that Hickman and Gallardo face federal charges regarding cocaine trafficking and stealing vehicles from Florida to reregister them in Tennessee using false title and registration documentation.

Thornton and Allen are charged with two counts of taking cash payments in exchange for an official act.

Allen went before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Bruce Guyton Thursday, the same day as agents with the Knoxville division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement officials conducted “law enforcement actions” at the Sevier County Courthouse. The agents were interested in the section of the courthouse dealing with vehicles.

Karen Cotter, the Sevier County Clerk, said the clerks’ office was fully cooperating with the investigation.

“The Sevier County Clerks’ office is cooperating fully with the FBI. It is my understanding that no public funds were misused,” said, the Sevier County Clerk, Karen Cotter during the raid.

Allen entered a not guilty plea during an October 7 court appearance. She was released and a trial was set for December 14 in United States District Court in Knoxville.

Thornton and Allen face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

This is a developing story.

