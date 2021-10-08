Advertisement

With days to live, Knoxville shelter dog fulfills bucket list

Steak dinners, becoming a police K-9, even enjoying a spa day, a Knoxville dog with just days to live is fulfilling a bucket list.
Donna Gomes hugs LaLa
Donna Gomes hugs LaLa(Ashley Bohle/WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman is filling a foster dog’s final days with fun and loving experiences.

Lala was diagnosed with cancer and only has days left to live, according to her foster mom, Donna Gomes.

She was put in the shelter after she was discovered alone on a piece of property that had sold.

“I understand she was found abandoned at a house someone moved out of,” said Gomes. “So we don’t know what her past was, but I think for her, for me, I just want to make sure that she has a legacy to her life.”

Shortly after Gomes started fostering LaLa, she decided to create a bucket list to make the dog’s final days of life really count.

LaLa has been checking experiences off of her bucket list, including shopping, eating a steak dinner, relaxing during a spa day and even becoming a Knox County K-9.

During her time as an officer, LaLa finished an obstacle course and rode in a cruiser.

“She actually didn’t want to come out of the cruiser afterward and I said she didn’t want to give up the badge,” Gomes said.

LaLa’s final bucket list item is a picnic. Gomes said she hopes to have it complete very soon.

Young-Williams Animal Center expressed love for LaLa in a recent social media post.

“Lala, we have happy tears in our eyes knowing the generous love you will experience in your final days. We give a heartfelt thank you to her foster family for giving Lala all the love she could ever hope to receive,” the post read.

You can help animals just like Lala by contacting the YWCA foster department and becoming a “fospice” parent, or by making a donation to support the center’s mission.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells showing trail near home where he believes Summer disappeared.
Father of missing five-year-old Summer Wells shows trail where he believes his daughter went missing
Sevier County Courthouse
FBI Knoxville investigating at Sevier County Courthouse
Holly Harvard
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers looking for missing woman
Knox County Board of Education meets
“Friday will be my last day as a KCS student” | Knox County Schools mask mandate sparks emotion
Two Sevier County deputy clerks indicted, prompting FBI raid

Latest News

A raccoon brought drivers to a standstill on Kingston Pike in West Knoxville Friday morning.
Raccoon Stops Four Lanes of Traffic
A raccoon brought drivers to a standstill on Kingston Pike in West Knoxville Friday morning.
“Come on buddy!” Knox County deputy coaxes raccoon across four lanes of traffic
National Park Service Webcam Image
From fog to sun this warmer weekend
National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why