10-year-old Knoxville boy needs your help in USA Mullet Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Having the best mullet in America is now the goal of a 10-year-old Knoxville native.

Denver Jobe is currently fourth in the USA Mullet Championships, and trails by just over 500 votes. Just weeks ago, a fellow East Tennessee native Clint Duncan took home the trophy in the adult competition for best mullet.

Friday night, the Jobe family hosted a mullet party in Knoxville with cardboard cutouts of Denver’s head, food and kids games. Duncan was in attendance with his newly acquired trophy, which was a hit for all the kids to see.

“Look at all that lettuce he’s got there in the back he’s going to make a salad. He’s got the curls going.. the blonde... the sides trimmed he’s looking good. He’s got a championship-caliber mullet”, said Duncan as he described Denver’s hair.

To cast your vote for the top 25 you can click HERE. Voting closes Oct. 11 and 11:59 p.m.

