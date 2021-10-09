2 lanes blocked on I-640 after crash involving tractor trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said two lanes are blocked in I-640 after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Officials say the crash involved a tractor trailer.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on I-640 West near Dutch Valley Road is blocking two lanes of travel. Expect extended time for cleanup. No injuries were reported in the crash. pic.twitter.com/Uh9a7wcszH — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 9, 2021

It happened near Dutch Valley Road.

KPD said in a tweet to expect extended time for cleanup.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.