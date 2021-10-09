Advertisement

2 lanes blocked on I-640 after crash involving tractor trailer

Officials say drivers should expect extended time for clean up.
2 lanes closed on I-640 after crash involving tractor trailer
2 lanes closed on I-640 after crash involving tractor trailer
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said two lanes are blocked in I-640 after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Officials say the crash involved a tractor trailer.

It happened near Dutch Valley Road.

KPD said in a tweet to expect extended time for cleanup.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

