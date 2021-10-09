2 lanes blocked on I-640 after crash involving tractor trailer
Officials say drivers should expect extended time for clean up.
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said two lanes are blocked in I-640 after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Officials say the crash involved a tractor trailer.
It happened near Dutch Valley Road.
KPD said in a tweet to expect extended time for cleanup.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.