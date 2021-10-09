Boo! at the Zoo kicks off this weekend
The zoo will hold events leading up to Halloween.
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Knoxville’s largest Halloween events returns this weekend. Boo! at the Zoo kicks off Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The little trick or treaters can fill their bags with goodies as they make their way through the zoo.
General admission is $12. Kids under the ago of two get in free.
Here are dates Boo! at the Zoo will be going on:
- Oct 9-10
- Oct 13 (Member’s Night)
- Oct 14-17
- Oct 21-24
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.