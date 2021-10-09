“Every second matters” | How a split-second water rescue of children, woman benefits entire county

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Raging river water nearly caused a woman and four children to drown Thursday night in Cocke County following heavy rainfall. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol incident report, a 25-year-old woman, hauling children all under the age of 8-years-old, tried to cross over The French Broad River to visit a relative.

Their saving grace was a daring rescue by Cocke County’s first Swift Water Rescue Team that launched less than a week before the incident.

“Every second matters,” said Emergency Management Director Joe Esway. “Nothing gets blood pumping harder and faster than knowing children are involved.”

After rounds of calculated tactics and calming down a worried group of kids, the family was safe thanks to the team’s efforts.

Esway told WVLT News the team has been a long time in the making. He noticed there was a need for such a team in the flood-prone area. He spent countless hours forming a team of volunteers and getting the county’s approval to fund the unit. This latest addition can respond to water rescues faster and more effectively.

The county mayor and Esway are working on expanding its emergency resources with a mass notification system that would send warning alerts to anyone in the area.

THP said the woman will not face any charges after a reported criminal investigation.

