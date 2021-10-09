Fall color starting in the highest elevations

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re approaching the traditionally peak for fall color in the Smokies. That means big business, but many ask for when is the best time to visit.

We’re just starting to see hints of fall color in the mid elevations, but really you have to go to places like Clingmans Dome and Newfound Gap, to get that peak color right now.

Tourists have already started to make their way through Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the rainbow of colors the trees produce this time of year.

Rain the past few days will help keep the leaves from drying out, but really what’s needed are these warm days and cool nights to move the color down the mountain to the lower elevations. That’s still expected to happen the 3rd and 4th weeks in October.

If you are making plans to visit you need to jump on it. The Greenbriar Campground says they have just a few openings in October and have started to book into November with Thanksgiving already sold out.

“We have had some color light, the last few years in November, but I don’t really see that happening this year I think it’s going to be on time. And if you haven’t already booked, then you’re probably too late, because most people are booking last year for this year,” said Courtney Belmont, with Greenbriar Campground. “They wanna know when the leaves are going to turn and we always say we really don’t know but somewhere between the second week and the end of October.”

Of course this progression is expected to continue all through October, with a peak at the lower elevations coming late October.

The National Park Service does keep a running blog of information about color in the park.

