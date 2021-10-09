FULL SCOREBOARD: Varsity All Access Week 8
Highlights and scores from week eight of the high school football season.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -
Anderson Co. 19, Gibbs 6
CAK 42, Knoxville Grace 19
Clinton 46, Lenoir City 27
Hardin Valley 7, Jefferson Co. 42
Karns 14, Knoxville Halls 35
King’s Academy 42, Lakeway Christian 27
Lipscomb Academy 44, Knoxville Catholic 0
McMinn Central 14, Loudon 40
Oak Ridge 9, Greeneville 35
Powell 40, Campbell Co. 7
Silverdale 19, Knoxville Webb 31
Austin-East 0, South Pittsburg 42
Clay Co. 25, Scott 0
Cocke Co. 7, Morristown East 42
Grainger 26, Northview Academy 14
Greenback 0, Coalfield 49
Hampton 0, Gatlinburg-Pittman 1
Harriman 6, Midway 33
Morristown West 19, Knoxville Carter 24
Oakdale 1, Cosby 0
Oliver Springs 42, Sunbright 0
Polk Co. 10, Tellico Plains 6
Sweetwater 14, McMinn Co. 45
Wartburg Central 19, Jellico 14
