FULL SCOREBOARD: Varsity All Access Week 8

Highlights and scores from week eight of the high school football season.
Anderson County
Anderson County(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Anderson Co. 19, Gibbs 6

CAK 42, Knoxville Grace 19

Clinton 46, Lenoir City 27

Hardin Valley 7, Jefferson Co. 42

Karns 14, Knoxville Halls 35

King’s Academy 42, Lakeway Christian 27

Lipscomb Academy 44, Knoxville Catholic 0

McMinn Central 14, Loudon 40

Oak Ridge 9, Greeneville 35

Powell 40, Campbell Co. 7

Silverdale 19, Knoxville Webb 31

Austin-East 0, South Pittsburg 42

Clay Co. 25, Scott 0

Cocke Co. 7, Morristown East 42

Grainger 26, Northview Academy 14

Greenback 0, Coalfield 49

Hampton 0, Gatlinburg-Pittman 1

Harriman 6, Midway 33

Morristown West 19, Knoxville Carter 24

Oakdale 1, Cosby 0

Oliver Springs 42, Sunbright 0

Polk Co. 10, Tellico Plains 6

Sweetwater 14, McMinn Co. 45

Wartburg Central 19, Jellico 14

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

