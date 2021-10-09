Advertisement

Get your free Moonshine Mountain Cookies until close!

You can get two free cookies until 9:00 p.m.
Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company
Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company(None)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT football player, Alontae Taylor, announced Friday that if he got an interception during Saturday’s game that the Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company would give away two free cookies per person until close.

Taylor completed an interception, stopping a 2-point conversion from South Carolina.

Controversy swirled Twitter on if the play would count towards free cookies, and the popular cookie company said it absolutely counted.

You can get two free cookies until 9:00 p.m. at either of their locations, 7343 Kingston Pike or 10205 Kingston Pike.

IT COUNTS! Two free cookies at both locations until close at 9pm tonight! 7343 Kingston Pike 10205 Kingston Pike @alontaeetaylor @gtf.enterprises @citizenadagency

Posted by Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company LLC on Saturday, October 9, 2021

