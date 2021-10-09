Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One woman was pronounced dead after Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 6285 Clinton Highway Saturday morning.

Officials said a second woman, who was in critical condition, was transported to the UT Medical Center.

Two other individuals were involved in the crash and are in stable condition.

KPD crash reconstruction investigators responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.