KSP: One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bell County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting by the request of the Middlesboro Police Department.

Troopers said the officer-involved shooting happened around 4:30 Saturday morning.

A news release said the suspect was taken to Middlesboro ARH where the Bell County Deputy Coroner pronounced him dead.

He will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy, troopers said.

We are told no officers or community members were harmed during the incident.

KSP’s critical incident response team is on scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

