Patchy dense fog to start Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of Dense fog to start Saturday, but we’re looking for a sunny and warm afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s and will look to warm into the upper 70s for the afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine that becomes the winner for this Saturday.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, it’s all sun (and hopefully sunscreen). We’re in the lower 70s to start, and we wrap up just shy of 80°. The only real chance for rain Saturday is way up in the Sullivan/Carter/Unicoi region. Fall colors are just starting to pop! You can bet the Smokies will be PACKED full of people.

Steamy and warm (WVLT)

Sunday also starts with fog. It’s basically a carbon copy forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast for the week ahead will look much the same from day to day. We expect highs in the low 80s and nighttime lows in the lower 60s. Each day will have a mix of clouds and sun, with thicker clouds filtering in by week’s end.

We’ll keep the humidity through next weekend. Warm, steamy days will lead to an isolated chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoons, though mainly in the Smokies or on the Plateau.

If you’re tired of our above-average October (so far), there’s good news. We’re tracking a potent cold front for next weekend that may finally flush out the sticky air and return us to seasonable temperatures. Stay tuned!

