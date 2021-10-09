Advertisement

Sunshine continues with above average temperatures

Meteorologist Paige Noel says it’ll not feel like October
More sunshine Sunday
(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 9, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The calendar says October but the weather says it’s still summertime!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see those mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping near 59 degrees. We will start our Sunday with some more patchy fog but those mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon hours!

Highs are expected to get near 81 degrees! It could feel a few degrees warmer with the higher humidity too.

LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast for the week ahead will look much the same from day to day. We expect highs in the low 80s and nighttime lows in the lower 60s. Each day will have a mix of clouds and sun, with thicker clouds filtering in by week’s end.

We could see a weak system move in Tuesday bringing us a stray chance of rain, but most stay dry.

If you’re tired of our above-average October (so far), there’s good news. We’re tracking a potent cold front Friday into Saturday of next week that may finally flush out the sticky air and return us to seasonable temperatures. Stay tuned!

Saturday evening's 8-day planner
Saturday evening's 8-day planner(WVLT)

