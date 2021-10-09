Advertisement

Vols take on South Carolina at home

The Vols hoping to get its second SEC win today.
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Neyland Stadium at noon Saturday.

The Vols coming off a win last week against The University of Missouri at Missouri.

Festivities Saturday include the return of UT legend Al Wilson, who will be honored at halftime as an electee for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame. Wilson will join Heupel and the team for the Vol Walk, which begins at 9:45 a.m.

In addition, the Volunteers will wear their Nike “Dark Mode” black alternate uniforms. Heupel unveiled them to the team following Wednesday’s practice.

