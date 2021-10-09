Vols take on South Carolina at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Neyland Stadium at noon Saturday.

The Vols coming off a win last week against The University of Missouri at Missouri.

Festivities Saturday include the return of UT legend Al Wilson, who will be honored at halftime as an electee for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame. Wilson will join Heupel and the team for the Vol Walk, which begins at 9:45 a.m.

In addition, the Volunteers will wear their Nike “Dark Mode” black alternate uniforms. Heupel unveiled them to the team following Wednesday’s practice.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.