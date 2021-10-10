15 men charged in undercover sex trafficking operation, police say
The men were charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Human Trafficking detectives led a 2-day undercover sex trafficking operation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations on Oct. 6 and 7.
There were 15 men charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act as a result of the undercover operation, according to police.
The men arrived at a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who portrayed themselves as 16-year-old females, according to officials with the MNPD.
The following men were charged:
- Charence Smith, 49, of Clarksville;
- Arthur Burnett, 51, of Clarksville;
- Kendall Kendrick, 28, of Nashville;
- Jumapili Lumumba, 29, of Nashville;
- Gabriel Soto Adame, 33, of Nashville;
- Aroldo Garcia, 25, of Nashville;
- Marqueze Parrish, 20, of Nashville;
- William Moore, 55, of Nashville;
- Antwan Davis, 21, of Nashville;
- Uchenna Ugwu, 37, of Nashville;
- Minor Gabriel Perez, 22, of Lebanon;
- James White, 57, of Greenbrier;
- Alex Patel, 20, of Nashville;
- Luis Antonio Lopez, 45, of Nashville;
- Johnny Ardon Gozales, 38, of Sevierville.
