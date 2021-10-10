15 men charged in undercover sex trafficking operation, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Human Trafficking detectives led a 2-day undercover sex trafficking operation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations on Oct. 6 and 7.

There were 15 men charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act as a result of the undercover operation, according to police.

The men arrived at a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who portrayed themselves as 16-year-old females, according to officials with the MNPD.

The following men were charged:

Charence Smith, 49, of Clarksville;

Arthur Burnett, 51, of Clarksville;

Kendall Kendrick, 28, of Nashville;

Jumapili Lumumba, 29, of Nashville;

Gabriel Soto Adame, 33, of Nashville;

Aroldo Garcia, 25, of Nashville;

Marqueze Parrish, 20, of Nashville;

William Moore, 55, of Nashville;

Antwan Davis, 21, of Nashville;

Uchenna Ugwu, 37, of Nashville;

Minor Gabriel Perez, 22, of Lebanon;

James White, 57, of Greenbrier;

Alex Patel, 20, of Nashville;

Luis Antonio Lopez, 45, of Nashville;

Johnny Ardon Gozales, 38, of Sevierville.

