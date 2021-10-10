Advertisement

15 men charged in undercover sex trafficking operation, police say

The men were charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Human Trafficking detectives led a 2-day undercover sex trafficking operation with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations on Oct. 6 and 7.

There were 15 men charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act as a result of the undercover operation, according to police.

The men arrived at a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who portrayed themselves as 16-year-old females, according to officials with the MNPD.

The following men were charged:

  • Charence Smith, 49, of Clarksville;
  • Arthur Burnett, 51, of Clarksville;
  • Kendall Kendrick, 28, of Nashville;
  • Jumapili Lumumba, 29, of Nashville;
  • Gabriel Soto Adame, 33, of Nashville;
  • Aroldo Garcia, 25, of Nashville;
  • Marqueze Parrish, 20, of Nashville;
  • William Moore, 55, of Nashville;
  • Antwan Davis, 21, of Nashville;
  • Uchenna Ugwu, 37, of Nashville;
  • Minor Gabriel Perez, 22, of Lebanon;
  • James White, 57, of Greenbrier;
  • Alex Patel, 20, of Nashville;
  • Luis Antonio Lopez, 45, of Nashville;
  • Johnny Ardon Gozales, 38, of Sevierville.

