California requires menstrual products in public schools

The state also previously repealed a tax on menstrual products.
(Source: AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California public schools and colleges must stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under a new law.

The measure signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom builds on a 2017 law requiring low-income schools in disadvantaged areas to provide students with free menstrual products.

It expands the law to include grades 6 to 12, community colleges and the California State University and University of California systems, starting in the 2022-23 school year.

The state also previously repealed a tax on menstrual products that cost women an estimated aggregate $20 million a year.

