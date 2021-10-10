Chattanooga Police searching for missing 85-year-old man
Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 6 pm. on Oct. 9.
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department are searching for an 85-year-old man who has dementia, impaired speech and other medical conditions, officials said.
He was wearing a dark hat, a white shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tinsley or have seen him, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
