Chattanooga Police searching for missing 85-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department are searching for an 85-year-old man who has dementia, impaired speech and other medical conditions, officials said.

Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 6 pm. on Oct. 9.

He was wearing a dark hat, a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tinsley or have seen him, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT Please see the attached Missing Person poster from the Chattanooga Police Department. Grady... Posted by Chattanooga Police Department on Saturday, October 9, 2021

