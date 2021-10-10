Advertisement

Chattanooga Police searching for missing 85-year-old man

Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 6 pm. on Oct. 9.
Grady Tinsley
Grady Tinsley(Chattanooga Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department are searching for an 85-year-old man who has dementia, impaired speech and other medical conditions, officials said.

Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 6 pm. on Oct. 9.

He was wearing a dark hat, a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tinsley or have seen him, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT Please see the attached Missing Person poster from the Chattanooga Police Department. Grady...

Posted by Chattanooga Police Department on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
2 lanes closed on I-640 after crash involving tractor trailer
Tractor-trailer crash on I-640 caused blocked lanes
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Don Wells showing trail near home where he believes Summer disappeared.
Father of missing five-year-old Summer Wells shows trail where he believes his daughter went missing

Latest News

Warm and sticky week ahead
Warm and sticky week ahead
More sunshine Sunday
Sunshine continues with above average temperatures
Coffee with a Cop
Coffee with a Cop coming to Overcoming Believers Church
Police lights
Officer assaulted at Morgan Co. Correctional Complex