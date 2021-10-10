Coffee with a Cop coming to Overcoming Believers Church
The event will be held at Overcoming Believers Church from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department will host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ for Nation Faith & Blue weekend on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Everyone is invited for free coffee and fellowship with KPD officers, a spokesperson said.
For more information, visit the KPD Facebook page.
