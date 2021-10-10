Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant payment scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they had received multiple reports of people getting notified through phone calls that they had warrants for their arrest. During the call, an attempt to collect funds would take place.

The person calling would reportedly start the conversation as if someone would meet or come to their residence to collect the payment for arrest.

Investigators said the scammers have been known to go after the elderly.

KCSO said if an individual had warrants for their arrest, “rest assured” that officers will go get them.

If you get a phone call that is similar to the ones KCSO described, they recommend that you hang up and block those callers.

All collections are handled at the Knox County Court Services in person and will not be done over the phone.

“Remember…You call us, we won’t call you,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any questions or feel like you may have warrants for your arrest, you can call their office at 865-215-2243.

