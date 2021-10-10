Knoxville Police officials searching for 14-year-old suspected runaway
Rocia Davenport was last seen on Oct. 4 by her mother.
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a 14-year-old runaway.
It is believed that Rocia and her 14-year-old boyfriend, John “Rusty” Davenport, left on foot after they were last seen together at her home at 4716 Joe Lewis Road #231 in Knoxville.
Rocia is 5-foot-11, approximately 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and white Nike slides.
If you know either of their whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or via P3 TIPS app.
