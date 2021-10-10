Advertisement

Officer assaulted at Morgan Co. Correctional Complex

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A correctional officer at the Morgan County Correctional Complex was assaulted by an inmate using a weapon Friday night, according to officials.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Conduct is investigating the incident.

Charges against the inmate will be based on that investigation, officials said.

