Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Chattanooga man

Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Grady Tinsley
Grady Tinsley(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Grady Tinsley on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department early Sunday morning.

Tinsley has dementia, impaired speech and other medical conditions that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance, officials said.

He is 4-foot-7, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Tinsley was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 9.

He was last seen wearing a dark hat, a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tinsley or have seen him, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
2 lanes closed on I-640 after crash involving tractor trailer
Tractor-trailer crash on I-640 caused blocked lanes
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
one dead after crash
Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash

Latest News

Scam Alert
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant payment scam
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal
Warm and sticky week ahead
Warm and sticky week ahead
More sunshine Sunday
Sunshine continues with above average temperatures