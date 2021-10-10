Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Chattanooga man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Grady Tinsley on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department early Sunday morning.

Tinsley has dementia, impaired speech and other medical conditions that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance, officials said.

He is 4-foot-7, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Tinsley was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 9.

He was last seen wearing a dark hat, a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tinsley or have seen him, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨 A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 85yo Grady Tinsley out of Chattanooga.



Grady was last seen in Chattanooga wearing a white shirt & blue jeans. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



Tips? @ChattanoogaPD at 423-698-2525 pic.twitter.com/EKDUKbmLwp — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.