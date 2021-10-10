Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Chattanooga man
Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 9.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Grady Tinsley on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department early Sunday morning.
Tinsley has dementia, impaired speech and other medical conditions that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance, officials said.
He is 4-foot-7, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark hat, a white shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tinsley or have seen him, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
