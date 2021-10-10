Advertisement

Very warm temperatures continue for the new work week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a big cool down is in the 8-day forecast
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are getting a much-needed break from the rain but with that comes above-average temperatures for the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds look to increase tonight with temperatures dropping to near 59 degrees. Patchy to dense fog is likely again Monday morning so take it easy if you are out early in the morning.

We will see some high clouds throughout the day Monday, but we will continue to see that sunshine as well. Highs are expected to get near 81 degrees. It could feel a little sticky at times with dew points in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak system arrives Tuesday bringing us a few more clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles. That chance is mainly for parts of the southern valley and Plateau.

Highs will remain in the lower 80s throughout the work week with sunshine and dry conditions.

If you’re tired of our above-average October (so far), there’s good news. We’re tracking a potent cold front Friday into Saturday of next week that may finally flush out the sticky air and return us to seasonable temperatures. This cold front will bring us our next best chance of rain too. We could see the bulk of those showers fall on Saturday.

We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

