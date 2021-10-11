Athens police chief fired, interim chief appointed

ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Athens Police Chief, Cliff Couch, was dismissed from his service from the City of Athens at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.

According to a release from the police department, Couch was given an opportunity to resign but as of Monday, he had not exercised the opportunity. Couch had served as police chief since 2017.

On Monday, Lieutenant Fred Schultz, of the Special Services Division of the Athens Police Department, was appointed as the Interim Police Chief.

Schultz is from Athens and had served the city since 2004, officials said. He also served for twelve years with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Drug Task Force for one year.

Schultz is also a 6-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, according to a release.

“Our officers are resilient, and they want to do their job protecting the community. We are not going to dwell on this event, we are moving our department forward,” Officer Schultz said.

“The City Council and I firmly advocate for our law enforcement officers, the Police Department, and all of Team Athens. Now, more than ever, our officers need stability and leadership in support of their critical role of protecting our community. This change in leadership will afford our officers and the department a more stable and supporting environment,” said. City Manager C. Seth Sumner.

