Belk looking to hire ahead of holiday season

The clothing company said it wants to hire 5,000 new employees.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belk announced they were looking to hire new employees for the holiday season.

The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

The clothing company is hosting a hiring event Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at all Knoxville Belk locations.

Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20 percent associate discount on all Belk purchases.

Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews as Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

If interested, you can learn more by going to the official Belk Jobs website.

