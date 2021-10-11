Man pinned after car crashes into Alcoa urgent care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into American Family Urgent Care Center on Hunters Crossing in Alcoa, according to officials with the Alcoa Police Department.

APD along with the Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene at 3 p.m. and found the car inside the main lobby of the center.

MEDIA RELEASE Alcoa Police and Fire Departments Respond to Motor Vehicle... Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Monday, October 11, 2021

The officers found a patient with his arm pinned between the car and the building but firefighters were able to pull him out and he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to police.

Both the driver and the man are in stable condition.

The front entrances to the building are damaged but the main structure of the building is intact, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.