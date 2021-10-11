Advertisement

Clinton man charged after assaulting KCSO deputies

Justin Jenkins (left) and Franklin Brown (right)
Justin Jenkins (left) and Franklin Brown (right)(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An armed Clinton man, Franklin Eugene Brown, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after an altercation broke out between him and two Knox County deputies Saturday, according to a KCSO police report.

On Oct. 9 at approximately 6:46 p.m. officers responded to 1138 Copperwood Lane due to reports of a man walking around with a gun. Upon an investigation, deputies made contact with Brown and Justin Jenkins who were both reportedly acting like they were hiding something in the room they were in.

After deputies attempted to pat down Brown, he reportedly ran away. Once caught, they tried to detain him but Brown started swinging towards deputies with closed fists and continued to try to escape.

During the tussle, Brown reportedly began to reach to his waistband as if he was trying to grab something. Due to the report of a man with a gun, officers struck brown several times while fighting with his hands to keep them away from his waistband, officials reported.

According to a police report, deputies were unable to gain control of Brown and he started to reach for his waistband once more. Once he did, Deputy Tipton yelled, “Gun!”

Deputy Gresham said he saw a handgun in a holster. While Brown tried to get the gun out of the holster, Gresham wrestled it out of his waistband.

Once Brown was placed in restraints, four 9MM bullets were found in the gun’s magazine and nine were found in his pocket.

Brown was also charged with resisting arrest, fleeing and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jenkins was taken into custody on a previous failure to appear out of Anderson County.

