Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Tennessee girl
TBI says Trisha Luttrell is missing from Bedford County
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for 10-year-old Trisha Luttrell.
The child is missing from Bedford County, Tennessee, and has a known medical condition.
According to police, she was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans and slide sandals with pink and silver mermaid sequins.
Police have not said which way she went, or who she may be with.
Trisha is 4-foot-5, 64 lbs., and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. w/blonde hair & hazel eyes.
If you know anything or see her, call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.