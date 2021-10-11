ETCH seeing spike in MIS-C after rise in COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents whose children are infected with COVID-19, whether symptomatic or not, should pay extra attention to their child’s health weeks after their infection, according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Childs.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C) was first identified by doctors in the spring of 2020, usually appearing in children four to six weeks after having been been infected with COVID-19. While it is rare, it can be dangerous and even deadly.

Dr. Childs said the hospital had experienced a spike in MIS-C in the winter, after a rise in COVID cases and that ETCH admitted about 30 children with MIS-C at that time. He said they have experienced another spike recently, following another spike in COVID in East Tennessee and that they have had seven children with MIS-C in this recent surge.

“We’re enough weeks away from the peak of the surge here that it’s the right time. Unfortunately for that to start to appear so we want parents to be alert to it. Learn to the symptoms of it so that if your child gets ill,” said Dr. Childs.

Dr. Childs said there are not specific symptoms of MIS-C but a fever, lethargy, skin rash, redness in the eyes and stomach pain are some notable signs.

“It isn’t real common, but we are going to see more cases of it before, before it’s, it’s gone again. We had cases that lingered all the way into April from the search that we had last winter so it’s going to be around a while, and I think providers in the area are very tend to be looking for it, we just want to make sure parents note to seek that attention when there are symptoms that they can’t explain,” said Dr. Childs.

