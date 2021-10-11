Advertisement

Few sprinkles Tuesday, warm temperatures continue

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we have a better chance of rain this weekend
Some sprinkles Tuesday
Some sprinkles Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday, but the best chance of rain comes this weekend with a big cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see some clouds with temperatures dropping to near 62 degrees.

Those partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday with some spotty light showers across the region. Highs are expected to get near 79 degrees. Keep the umbrella handy just in case you get caught in one of those showers!

LOOKING AHEAD

We could see a few sprinkles on Wednesday as well with partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain in the lower 80s throughout the week.

A cold front looks to push in late Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will bring us some light to moderate showers and a big cool down. Right now it looks like this front should push out of here just in time for the Vols Saturday evening. Temperatures will go from the 80s to the upper 60s for highs.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Monday evening's 8-day planner
Monday evening's 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
one dead after crash
Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash
National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

Latest News

Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Partly sunny and warm this afternoon
Staying warm for the new week
Very warm temperatures continue for the new work week
More sunshine Sunday
Sunshine continues with above average temperatures
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Sunshine will build in this afternoon