Few sprinkles Tuesday, warm temperatures continue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday, but the best chance of rain comes this weekend with a big cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see some clouds with temperatures dropping to near 62 degrees.

Those partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday with some spotty light showers across the region. Highs are expected to get near 79 degrees. Keep the umbrella handy just in case you get caught in one of those showers!

LOOKING AHEAD

We could see a few sprinkles on Wednesday as well with partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain in the lower 80s throughout the week.

A cold front looks to push in late Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will bring us some light to moderate showers and a big cool down. Right now it looks like this front should push out of here just in time for the Vols Saturday evening. Temperatures will go from the 80s to the upper 60s for highs.

Monday evening's 8-day planner (WVLT)

