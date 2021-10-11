Advertisement

Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays

Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products.

Some grocers say labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains. On top of that, when supply is tight, manufacturers often eliminate some of their fringe items.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem. For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges procuring glass bottles.

Some companies such as Costco and Sam’s Club have recently reinstated purchase limits for customers on some products.

It’s unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Law enforcement gives update on search
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
Wright’s Cafeteria had been a favorite to Knoxville for over 80-years
Longtime Knoxville staple restaurant has closed its doors
one dead after crash
Knoxville Police: One dead, one in critical condition after crash
National Guard practices flyover
F-16′s fly over East Tennessee Friday, here’s why

Latest News

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Tennessee highway worker dies in roadside accident
Trisha Luttrell
Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Tennessee girl
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Patches of dense fog to start Monday
President of the American Heart Association Dr. Donald Lloyd Jones stresses the impact COVID...
Doctor warns against COVID’s impact on the heart