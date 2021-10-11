Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products.

Some grocers say labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains. On top of that, when supply is tight, manufacturers often eliminate some of their fringe items.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem. For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges procuring glass bottles.

Some companies such as Costco and Sam’s Club have recently reinstated purchase limits for customers on some products.

It’s unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

