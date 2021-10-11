Household hazardous waste collection scheduled in four counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be held in Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln and Unicoi counties Saturday, Oct. 16.

All Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste to the collection site. Hazardous waste includes cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more. You can find a list of acceptable and unacceptable items on their official website.

According to a release, a person dropping off waste does not have to live in the county to do so.

The collection sites are:

Jefferson County – Jefferson County Landfill, 650 Grove Rd., Dandridge. 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is David Gaut at (865) 397-3544.

Lawrence County – Lawrence County Transfer Station, Bailer Dr., Lawrenceburg. 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Gary Wayne Hyde at (931) 766-0900.

Lincoln County – Fayetteville/Lincoln County Recycle Center, 705 Main Ave. S., Fayetteville. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Carol Fulmer at (931) 703-2534.

Unicoi County – Unicoi County Highway Garage, 125 N. Industrial Dr., Erwin. 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Garland Evely at (423) 743-9391.

“This is an excellent opportunity in these areas for citizens to dispose of household hazard waste properly,” David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation, said. “The COVID pandemic affected collections last year, and we are eager to provide the service again at sites across the state.”

According to officials, since the programs beginning in 1993, 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of waste.

There is no cost or appointment necessary for household hazardous waste collection.

While household waste may be disposed of for free, disposal of Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) will have a small cost.

An appointment is also necessary. Individuals can call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Experts recommend transporting materials to the site with containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the vehicle.

For more information regarding the collection service, visit their official website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.