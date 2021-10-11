Knoxville proposed multi-use stadium to cost more than anticipated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The proposed multi-use stadium for downtown Knoxville is expected to cost approximately $15.5 million dollars more than it was initially quoted.

The stadium is estimated to cost more than $80 million dollars to complete, according to a reporter for Compass, Scott Barker. A detailed payment plan was also recently presented to the Knoxville City Council and the Knox County Commission.

In the plan, the project asked for $65 million dollars to pay for the construction. The rest would be expected to be paid for by grants and Randy Boyd himself.

According to Barker, the increased cost of steel and inflation for construction labor and materials caused the cost increase.

Boyd’s team met with a labor union about who they would hire to build the stadium recently.

“The main thing the labor groups want is mostly local subcontractors so jobs will stay local and that is a goal of the Boyd organization whether they come up with a formal agreement is way up in the air,” Barker said.

Another vote by the city council isn’t expected until November.

The stadium is projected to be finished by 2024 and is expected to hold facilities to host business meetings, conferences, receptions and more.

The new facility will be the host for the Tennessee Smokies AA Southern League baseball team and is expected to be a catalyst for redevelopment in East Knoxville.

