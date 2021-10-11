Advertisement

Ole Miss Game will be checkered

University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White announced that the UT game against Ole Miss will be checkered.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White announced Monday that the UT game against Ole Miss will be checkered.

Checkered refers tp each section being broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on.

You can check which color to wear in accordance to your section online.

Kickoff for the game is at 7:30p.m.

