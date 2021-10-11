Ole Miss Game will be checkered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White announced Monday that the UT game against Ole Miss will be checkered.

Checkered refers tp each section being broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on.

Alright I'm in.



Go ahead and text your buddies #VolNation. This Saturday we #CheckerNeyland.



Find your color at https://t.co/XXc30Z0YHJ https://t.co/DulgNKruXm — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) October 11, 2021

You can check which color to wear in accordance to your section online.

Kickoff for the game is at 7:30p.m.

